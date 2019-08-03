Omar seeks answer from GoI about Kashmir situation

‘A clutch of contingency orders issued by the government has triggered rumors about abrogation of Article 35’



Srinagar: National Conference vice president and former chief Minister on Saturday demanded the government of India clear air on the ongoing situation which has sparked rumours and panic in the Valley.

For the past week, a clutch of contingency orders issued by the government has triggered rumours about abrogation of Article 35A.

“There is chaos everywhere, everyone says something is going to happen, but nobody knows what is going to happen,” Omar told the media.

He said: “I along with party leaders met Governor today to seek an answer what is happening. We asked Governor what is going to happen. Governor repeated the yesterday’s statement.

Omar said that they asked Governor that there are rumours about Article 35A, 370 and trifurcation. “He assured that nothing is being done for any announcement. He said he will issue a detailed report to end the confusion very soon,” Omar said.

National Conference vice president also said; “We asked Parliament to issue a statement about it so that people are assured there is nothing to be afraid of. We will give a notice In Lok Sabha on Monday to seek an answer about orders of evacuating Yatra, tourists”.

We won’t allow harm to special status, Omar said.

Appeal people to take patience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

