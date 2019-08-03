More troops will not change reality of Kashmir issue: Mirwaiz at Jamia

SRINAGAR: Addressing the Friday congregation at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the situation developing on the ground over the past week with deployment of thousands of additional forces has alarmed people and they have become apprehensive of something sinister happening.

Mirwaiz said various speculations are rife including removal of Article 35A to change the demography of the state and its Muslim majority character. He said that for the past three years there has been a great push towards doing so, and various PILs have been filed in the Indian Supreme Court to challenge 35A. He said that as in the past, people of Kashmir and their leadership have to be ready to resist every attempt to do so.

The Mirwaiz said that such measures as additional deployment of troops will not change the reality of the Kashmir issue and the need to resolve it. He said the whole word is asking India and Pakistan to resolve it and there are also offers to mediate. If the leadership of India and Pakistan are really concerned for their people, they will show statesmanship and agree to talk, he said, adding that ultimately it is only India, Pakistan and Kashmiris who can reach a lasting resolution.

Mirwaiz said that we have always strongly advocated dialogue among all stakeholders, a fact borne out by our participation in dialogue from 2004 onwards.

He said that current hostilities at the LoC are also resulting in loss of previous lives on both sides and there is always fear of escalation among the nuclear-armed neighbours.

