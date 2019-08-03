More panic in Kashmir after govt asks yatris, tourists to leave

SRINAGAR: Panic and anxiety was amplified in Kashmir Valley on Friday after one alarming news was followed by another. First, it was reported that additional 28,000 paramilitary troops are being rushed to the state and the army and air force have been put on high operational alert. Then, in the evening, the J&K Government’s Home department issued an advisory asking Amaranth yartis and tourists to immediately curtail their stay in Kashmir and make arrangements to leave.

As rumours flew thick and fast, people rushed to buy stocks of food, medicine, fuel. Huge queues were seen at petrol pumps across the city.

Last week, news had come that 10,000 additional troops were being rushed to J&K. The government said it was routine deployment meant to strengthen the “security grid”. The government’s clarifications did not bring about any clarity. Neither leaders from the pro-India political parties nor in the resistance camp have bought the government’s claims.

Even the party of former chief minister Omar Abdullah, who on Thursday met PM Narendra Modi, is sure about what is brewing.

“What ‘ongoing situation’ in Kashmir would require the army and the air force to be put on alert? This isn’t about 35A or delimitation. This sort of alert, if actually issued, would be something very different,” he tweeted today.

His party’s general secretary and former law minister Ali Muhammad Sagar told this reporter that panic has gripped the valley because the government has not come clear on what it is up to.

“They said that the movement of troops is routine, but then there are these orders coming one after the other. People are not satisfied, and rightly so. Hence there is panic. We are meeting on Sunday to discuss further course of action. We will be meeting leaders from across the state to decide our course of action,” Sager said.

Bureaucrat turned politician Shah Faesal said that panic is increasing every day, which can’t be responded to with silence. He said the National Conference (NC) MPs have met the prime minister and would know what is in the offing. It is not in the interest of people that they won’t tell what happened in the meeting, Faesal said.

“The situation is becoming more panicky. We can’t wait till disaster is nearby. We will gather people, and discuss and decide the future course of action,” he said.

Muzaffar Shah, the president of Awani National Conference, said that his fingers are crossed, as there is no confirmation about the new developments.

Senior resistance leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said he has no clue about what is going. He said he does not want to say anything which will put people in panic unnecessarily. He said that the head of the government, which is the Governor, says there is nothing in the offing, but on the other hand there are alarming orders coming one after the other.

“So, there is confusion, which creates panic. But whatever will come has nothing to do with the Kashmir issue. Nothing will have any impact on it,” he said.

In recent days, the government has asked for a list of mosques in Srinagar, and details of their management committees. Such a profiling of mosques has been done in the past as well, but what is making everyone worried is the BJP government at the centre, which has been talking about scrapping Article 35A and fresh delimitation of assembly seats.

A retired police officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that usually, additional troops are meant to control streets in case of apprehensions of protests. However, he said, in this instance there is no clarity on what they are meant for.

