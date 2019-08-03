Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA) was a great reformer: Sagar

SRINAGAR: The National Conference leader Ali Muhammad Sagar on Friday said that Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA) was a great reformer, preacher and a Sufi scholar whose contribution in the socio-political transformation of Kashmir is immense.

Sagar while taking stock of arrangements following the annual Urs observance of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA) in a statement said the people of the valley are indebted to Hazrat Ameer for his role in the socio-political transformation of the state.

“He visited the shrine and took stock of the Urs arrangements. He was accompanied by various officials on the occasion. In an hour-long meeting with the custodians and caretakers of the shrine, Sagar was briefed on various steps being taken by the concerned authorities to ensure the smooth conduct of Urs,” the statement said.

“I take this opportunity to urge the administration to ensure adequate LED lighting around the area. The administration should ensure a steady supply of drinking water to the shrine and its neighborhood. In addition to that, the concerned agencies should make it a point to ensure good sanitation around the shrine. The administration should also ensure the adequate presence of Traffic police around the shrine in order to meet the exigencies arising due to high vehicular movement and huge rush of people. Moreover, the security of the devotees should also be ensured; the police and the fire brigade departments should swing into action to avoid any misfortune during the Urs days,” he said.

