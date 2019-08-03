Militant killed as gunfight rages in Sopore village

Srinagar: A militant was killed in a fierce gunfight with government forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Saturday morning.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of government forces including army’s 22 RR, SOG of J&K police and CRPF laid a siege to Warpora village of Sopore outskirts on specific information about presence of militants.

They said that as the forces zeroed in on the suspected spot, militants fired on forces triggering a gunfight.

Reports said that one militant has been killed in the gunfight while an army personnel has suffered injuries.

More to follow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

