Locals witness more troops arriving in north Kashmir

Baramulla: Thousands of additional troops are arriving in north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Kupwara districts, while some have also reached Bandipora district, eyewitnesses told Kashmir Reader.

They said that since Friday morning, thousands of troops in civilian buses, passenger taxis (Tata Sumos), cars, and in trucks, along with bags and other goods, were seen going towards the three districts of north Kashmir. They said that the troops were equipped with latest arms and ammunition and police and CRPF vehicles were seen guarding their convoy from Srinagar to Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora.

Most of the new troops were of CRPF and BSF, witnesses said.

Local sources said that the troops will spend the night at CRPF camps and police lines, from where they will move towards their base camps on Saturday and Sunday.

The local police have been asked to stay alert and guide the troops, while providing proper security to their convoy, sources said.

Most of the new CRPF and BSF troops will take position at police stations as per requirement while others will be deployed at other areas, sources said.

