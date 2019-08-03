Late evening presser at Mehbooba’s residence

Srinagar/ Baramulla: PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti called a press conference at her residence late on Friday evening, where she said she was going to meet political rivals Farooq Abdullah, Sajad Lone, Er Rasheed and Shah Faesal for an “all party meet”.

Announcing her intention to meet Farooq Abdullah, she said, “I will be going to meet Sajad Lone, Imran Ansari, Er Rasheed and Shah Faesal also.”

Drama followed the press conference as Mehbooba was not allowed to step out of her residence on foot. She was only allowed to leave in a bullet-proof vehicle by the government forces deployed for her protection.

Earlier in the day, Mehbooba talked to reporters at Dak Banglow Baramulla after addressing her party workers there. She said she had appealed to all parties in the state to convene an all-party meeting to discuss how they can save the special identity of Kashmir.

“However, I was disappointed when we saw that Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah reached Delhi where they discussed assembly elections with the prime minister of India,” Mehbooba told reporters. “I am not against elections in the state but this time the situation is different. You know how the centre is bringing more troops to the state, which indicates that something is brewing.”

Mehbooba came to Baramulla to address party workers at the Dak Banglow Baramulla a day after Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated a government medical college in Baramulla.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

