Kashmir LoC scuffles could result in serious repercussions on Afghan Peace talks: Pakistan

Srinagar: Pakistan on Saturday threatened to withdraw from facilitating US-Taliban talks if “unprovoked” Indian aggression on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir continues.

A media reports said that as Taliban and US sit down for talks on Afghan Peace process in Doha, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the Indian aggression at the Line of Control can lead to impact Pakistan’s role in facilitating the Afghan Peace talks.

Talking exclusively to ARY News on Saturday the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi vehemently opposed India’s alleged “nefarious designs and increased aggression” in Kashmir and on the Line of Control (LoC).

FM Qureshi also expressed his doubts over the recent escalation in aggression by India along the line of control (LoC) and the recently beefed up Indian Army presence in Kashmir.

Qureshi opined that the Indian preparations are concerning and may plunge the region into further anarchy and chaos.

Qureshi added that if things got out of hand then the recent scuffles between both countries over the “disputed territory” of Kashmir could result in serious repercussions for the entire region and the Afghan ‘Peace talks’ initiative, which is being spearheaded by Pakistan.

Earlier, in a statement, Dawn Newspaper reported, Pakistan army said that the Indian army earlier this week used cluster ammunition to target the civilian population in Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) across the Line of Control (LoC) in violation of the Geneva Convention and international law.

According to a statement of ISPR, the Indian military on the night of July 30/July 31 targeted “innocent citizens” including women and children in Neelum Valley through artillery using cluster ammunition. The attack left two civilians, including a 4-year-old boy, dead and 11 others critically injured.

“This is [a] violation of Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law,” the Pakistan military’s media wing said, adding that the use of cluster ammunition is prohibited under the Convention on Cluster Ammunition because of its severe impact on non-combatants.

