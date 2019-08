Srinagar: Principal Kashmir Government Polytechnic College, Gogji Bagh Srinagar has asked students to vacate the college hostel immediately.

A circular vide number KGP/2019 reads that: “it is notified for the information off all students who are residing in the college hostel to vacate from the hostel immediately and no student will be provided hostel facility till further orders.”

The order is making rounds on social media networking sites from some time,

