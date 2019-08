Srinagar: One person was killed after a shell exploded at Sadna Top in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

The slain person has been identified as Muhammad Sabir Khan a resident of Karnah.

SSP Kupwara A S Dinkar said that an old shell from across the border was still alive in a grazing land area.

He said that the slain person was fiddling with the shell and it exploded resulting in his death.

