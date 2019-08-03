IEDs, mines with Pak Army markings planted on Yatra route: Lt Gen Dhillon

Additional forces meant to provide rest to troops in Kashmir: DGP

SRINAGAR: Militants have succeeded in planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the Amaranth route despite the multi-tier vigil of government forces and intelligence agencies.

“There were specific and confirmed intelligence reports that militants backed by Pakistan Army were trying to disrupt Shri Amaranth Yatra by laying mines or physically harming the pilgrims. Based on those inputs thorough searching was conducted on both the routes from Pahlagam and Baltal side where huge cache of arms and ammunition, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), M-24 Sniper rifle and Pakistan-made Anti-personnel mine was recovered,” General Officer Commanding (GOC) Army’s 15 Corps Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon told reporters in a joint press conference of police, army, and CRPF.

The discovery has come during search operations which were conducted on the basis of credible intelligence information of a possible attack on the yatra, he said.

“We went in a bigger way to sanitise the routes leading to the holy cave of Shri Amarnath during which we had major success. An anti-personnel mine was found which has marking of Pakistan Army on it, suggesting the Pakistan Army’s involvement in militancy related activities in Kashmir,” he added.

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, who also spoke to reporters, said the additional troops reinforcement was for rotational arrangement, so as to give rest to forces who were here for more than nine months. He said their arrival was also to prevent a possible attack on the yatra, but did not elaborate.

In response to a question, Dillion said that use of IEDs by militants has risen this year, post the February Fidayeen attack on a CRPF convoy that killed nearly 50 troops. He said that militants have adopted newer ways of planting IEDs, but the armed forces are far ahead of them in neutralising their affects.

Regarding the infiltration across LoC, Dhllion said that Pakistan has been attacking the LoC from all sides but Indian security forces have been responding to them befittingly.

“On July 30, Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation in Uri sector. Pakistan resorted to unproved firing, which was retaliated. In case they attempt it again, it will be replied in a way better than the previous time. The situation on LoC is under control and peaceful now,” he said.

“We have regular contact on LoC where the infiltration bids by Pakistan Army and militants are being foiled. On July 30 three militants were eliminated when they tried to infiltrate through LoC from Gurez sector,” Dhillon added.

He also said that militant presence in the valley has been eliminated to a large extent, especially the top leadership. The average life of a militant has been reduced, too, he said, and there are hardly any militants for Ansar Gazwatul Hind, while Jaish, Lashkar and Hizb have all been demolished.

