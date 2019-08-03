IED blast hits army vehicle

IED blast hits army vehicle

Anantnag: A low-intensity IED blast was reported from Wachi area of Shopian district on Friday, causing some minor damage to an army Casspir vehicle. Sources said that the blast was reported at around 3:00 AM Friday in Darbagh village of Wachi.
“No one was injured in the blast, which also caused some damage to a nearby wall. We are investigating the matter,” a police source said.

