IAS officer arrested for causing death of scribe

Thiruvananthapuram: IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman was arrested here Saturday for causing the death of a scribe by allegedly driving in an inebirated state, police said.

The 33-year-old IAS officer, who was appointed Survey Director by the state cabinet on Thursday, was arrested under Section 279 (rash driving on a public way) and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have recorded the arrest of Venkitaraman at the hospital. We have charged him under Section 279 and 304 of the IPC,” an investigating officer told PTI.

Venkitaraman, also a Medical doctor and Fullbright Fellow, allegedly drove his car in a rash manner and hit the stationary motorcycle of K Muhammed Basheer (35), Bureau Chief of Malayalam newspaper ‘Siraj’ at a road in the heart of the city as he was returning home from work.

The IAS officer had recently returned to the state after completing higher studies abroad.

He was accompanied by model-friend Wafa Firoze, the owner of the luxury car.@PTI

