SRINAGAR: The Government on Friday accorded sanction for the abolition of the District Development Boards in all the districts of the State. Further, sanction has also been accorded for the constitution of Block Development Councils and District Planning and Development Boards respectively in the State, as per provisions of J&K Panchayati Raj Act 1989, as amended from time to time, reads the order issued by Finance Department.

