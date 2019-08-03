Ensure quality sanitation: SMC Commissioner to officers

SRINAGAR: Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Khurshid Ahmed Sanai on Friday visited Khanqah-e-Moula shrine to review arrangements for upcoming Urs of Hazrat Amir-e-Kabir Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA).

He was accompanied by Joint Commissioner Planning, Health Officer SMC, Chief Sanitation Officer, Chief Enforcement Officer, Chief Transport Officer, Chief Anti Encroachment Officer, and others.

Commissioner SMC directed the concerned officials to ensure quality sanitation so that no garbage is spotted anywhere in the lanes, by-lanes, and main roads around the shrine. He directed SMC officials to depute additional facility of hopper vehicles as well as sweeping machines in the area.

Commissioner SMC said all the defunct street lights shall be made functional with the installation of more street lights as required at these places so that public does not face any inconvenience during the Urs days.

The ward officers were directed to keep liaison with the Urs officers for arrangement of any conservancy item, transport facility, fumigation machine, etc. Directions were also passed to the concerned staff to maintain A-Class sanitation and provide necessary arrangements.

Sanai directed the health officer to strictly monitor anti-polythene drive so that no polythene bags or items are carried inside the shrine. He issued instructions to anti-encroachment officer to conduct drives rigorously for smooth flow of traffic and pedestrians movement.

