DGP thanks GoI, state govt for enhancement of honorarium of SPOs

SRINAGAR: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir Police Pariwar has thanked Government of India and Government of Jammu and Kashmir for enhancing the honorarium of the SPOs.

In an order issued on Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India in response to DGP’s request of enhancement of the monthly honorarium of the SPOs has decided that: “The SPOs with less than three years of service will get Rs 6000 honorarium per month, after completion of three years will get Rs 9000, after completion of five years will get Rs 12000, after completion of ten years will get Rs 15000, and after the completion of fifteen years will get Rs18000.”

This is the second revision of the monthly honorarium of the SPOs within last few months. The earlier revision was issued and implemented in September 2018.

DGP while expressing gratitude to GoI and State government said the decision will go a long way in boosting the morale of SPOs. He said some more proposals have been submitted for consideration of the government wherein favourable action is expected.

Earlier this week, the state government enhanced the Ration Money Allowance of Non-Gazetted personnel of J&K Police from Rs 2000 to Rs 2500 and Hardship Allowance from existing 8% to 10% in respect of all the ranks of J&K Police personnel and from existing 10% to 12% in respect of classified category of J&K Police.

