Desist from any ‘political adventurism’: CPI(M) to New Delhi on J&K situation

New Delhi: The CPI(M) said on Saturday that the government should desist from any “political adventurism” in Jammu and Kashmir that will have grave consequences for the country and demanded explanation on steps being taken in the state.

The party’s politburo in a statement said the “unprecedented” cancellation of the Amarnath Yatra has heightened tensions and anxieties among the people of the state.

“A serious situation has developed in Jammu & Kashmir as a consequence of the recent steps taken by the Central government. The deployment of an additional contingent of paramilitary forces amounting to 35,000 troops has raised questions about their intended purpose.

“The unprecedented cancellation of the Amarnath Yatra mid-way and the instructions to tourists to leave the valley forthwith have heightened tensions and anxieties among the people,” the statement said.

It said although Parliament is in session, the government has given no statement whatsoever on these measures.

“Nor have the political parties in the state been taken into confidence,” it said.

“All this has fuelled apprehensions among the people that some drastic measures affecting the Constitutional status of Jammu & Kashmir are being contemplated with reference to Article 35A and Article 370,” it added.

The politburo demanded that the government provide full explanation for the steps being taken in the state and desist from any “political adventurism”.

“The government should implement its promise to initiate a dialogue with all concerned political forces in the state,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

