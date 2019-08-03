DC Srinagar reviews arrangements for annual Urs of Shah-e-Hamadan (RA)

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Friday visited the shrine of Hazrat Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani (RA) at Khanqah in old city here to take stock of arrangements for the 654th Urs of the revered saint next week.

The DC sought details of arrangements from different departments made and planned for the annual Urs during his visit to the shrine. He also interacted with office bearers of the shrine management and enquired about the requirements for the annual occasion.

Dr Shahid instructed all the concerned departments to ensure adequate arrangements for smooth observance of the Urs. He directed ensuring availability of uninterrupted drinking water and power supplies, transport and parking, sanitation and first aid during the Urs observance at the shrine.

The annual Urs celebration of the revered saint is held every year from 1 to 6 Zil-Hijjah of the Islamic calendar.

The main function, expected to draw thousands of devotees from across Kashmir, will be held on 6 Zil-Hijjah when devotees can have glimpse of the saint’s relics.

Syed Ali bin Shahab-ud-Din Hamadani Abidi (1314-1384), popularly known as Shah-e-Hamadan (or King of Hamadan) and as Amir-e-Kabir (or the Great Commander), was a prominent Muslim scholar born in Persia. He was very influential in spreading Islam in Kashmir and has had a major hand in shaping the culture of the Kashmir valley.

