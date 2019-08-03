Cong demands govt’s statement in Lok Sabha

By on No Comment

Cong demands govt’s statement in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday demanded a reply from the government in Lok Sabha on the security advisory asking Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir as soon as possible.
As the House was debating the Dam Safety Bill, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, raised the issue of the security advisory.
“As we sit here, news from outside says a security advisory has been issued … the government should make a statement,” he said.
Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the chair, however asked the members to continue the discussion on Dam Safety bill.
Lekhi said the matter would be looked into and the debate should be allowed to continue.
—PTI

  , , ,

Cong demands govt’s statement in Lok Sabha added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.