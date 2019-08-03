Cong demands govt’s statement in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday demanded a reply from the government in Lok Sabha on the security advisory asking Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir as soon as possible.

As the House was debating the Dam Safety Bill, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, raised the issue of the security advisory.

“As we sit here, news from outside says a security advisory has been issued … the government should make a statement,” he said.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the chair, however asked the members to continue the discussion on Dam Safety bill.

Lekhi said the matter would be looked into and the debate should be allowed to continue.

—PTI

