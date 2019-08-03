Bank employees robbed of Rs 60 lakh

Jaipur: Four unidentified people allegedly robbed two bank employees of Rs 60 lakh after hurling chilli powder in their eyes on Saturday in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district, police said.

The incident happened under Chittorgarh Sadar police station area when the employees were about to fill the cash in an ATM of the bank.

Four people, driving an unnumbered car, stopped at the bank and threw chilli powder in their eyes and robbed a bag having Rs 60 lakh, the police said.

All entry and exit routes have been blocked and CCTV footage are being investigated to trace the accused, they said.

