US President Trump again offers to mediate on Kashmir

US President Donald Trump reiterated his offer Thursday to mediate the Kashmir issue saying that if “they” — both India and Pakistan asked, he would “certainly intervene”.

The president also seemed to be doubling down on a part of the earlier offer in which he had claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in a recent conversation Hindustan Times reported.

“If they wanted somebody to intervene or to help them,” Trump said in response to question from a reporter at the White House about his earlier offer to mediate the Kashmir issue, “and I spoke to Pakistan about that … I spoke frankly with India about it… if they wanted me to I would certainly intervene”.

Trump first made the offer on June 22 in response to a public appeal from the visiting Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan in joint remarks at the White House.

“I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago, and we talked about this subject,” Trump had said. “And he actually said, ‘Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?’ I said, ‘Where?’ He said, ‘Kashmir.’

“If you want me to mediate or arbitrate, I would be willing to do that,” he said.

India denied Modi had asked Trump to mediate and reiterated known Indian position that all issues with Pakistan can only be resolved bilaterally.

