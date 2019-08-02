Two drug peddlers arrested in Banihal

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police late thursday evening two drug peddlers in Banihal.

A police spokesperson said that on information about movement of drug peddlers in Banihal area, naka point at T-Chowk was strengthened and personally supervised by senior officers.

“The checking was intensified and during the process frisking and checking of commuters coming from Railway station side, two of them were found in possession of 240 bottles of Codeine phosphate, 600 tablets and 200 capsules, all banned substances.”

He said that a case FIR No 107/2019 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act stands registered at PS Banihal and investigation taken up.

During preliminary investigation, the duo was identified as Shahzad Ahmed, son of Muhammad Maqbool Khawja and Kaiser Ahmed, son of Ali Mohd Mir, both residents of Watergam, Baramulla.

“They had bought the consignment from valley side to sell it to the youth of Banihal and surrounding areas. Further investigation into the case is in progress.”

