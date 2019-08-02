Stone carvers yet to be rehabilitated three years after demolition of shops

Srinagar: Three years after hundreds of stone carvers were uprooted from their workshops by the government for widening of Srinagar highway, most of the workers are yet to be rehabilitated.

The stone carving shops along the highway at Pantha Chowk and Sempora were demolished in 2015 for widening the highway.

Some 2000 workers have been affected, their livelihood drastically reduced, even though many of them continue work under battered tin-sheds.

Bashir Ahmad, 56, is a stone carver and resides near Pantha chowk. From the past 43 years, he made a livelihood by stone carving. His shop was also demolished in June 2015 by government for road widening.

According to Bashir, police came and “vandalized” his shop. He says, he was beaten and threatened.

“We were never willing to give our shops. But now we have been deprived from rights on our own property and now we have temporary tin sheds where we carve stones,” Bashir said.

“Government made promises of constructing new shops for us, but till this day we haven’t received any aid,” Bashir added.

“In this locality of stone-carvers, the daily income ranges from Rs 200 to 300 as I am not having a shop, rate of costumers is decreasing day by day. Now I am not able to make ends meet from this trade.”

During winters, rains and fierce winds in summers, it becomes difficult for the stone carvers to work under these makeshift sheds.

So far, only a few affected families have received compensation, which is very less than the loss incurred due the demolition drive. Other families are yet to be compensated.

“Stone chiselling is really hard to do, as we are working on roads, we are always exposed to dust and noise which take toll on our health,” said Ghulam Mohammad Dagga, 48, another stone carver, residing near Pantha Chowk.

“Life was never tough before, everything changed in just few hours. I remain stressed all the time now as to deal with the situation,” he said. “We were helpless in front of forces that time that is why we gave up our shops.”

The art of stone carving is dying in Kashmir, as the artisans don’t earn enough to satisfy their daily needs.

“There has been huge loss in income from last year. Now we get half of the material as we are working on National Highway, and we are not having a proper place to unload the material here,” said Gulzar, another stone carver. “We want to change our profession, but for that also money is needed which we don’t have.”

“There was even government land which remained untouched. And the money disbursed as compensation was unfairly distributed. Some families got 30 lakhs, some two lakhs, and while as others were not given a penny by the government,” said Muzaffar Ahmad another stone carver.

“To widen the road, personal property of people was damaged while as the government land remained untouched. The demolition of the shops has not only deprived the families of their workplaces but it has also badly impacted the aesthetics of the area,” he added.

They said that they went to officials many times, who they added, are just passing the files desk to desk.

“We just want the promises to be fulfilled which government made while taking our shops but till then this date nothing has been done.”

The art of stone carving is practiced at various places in Kashmir with Pantha Chowk as its hub. The workers there are widely known for their craft across the valley.

An official in the state administration told Kashmir Reader that the government has already rehabilitated some stone chiselers and is working on others who are yet to be rehabilitated,

“We hope this matter will be solved soon,” he added.

