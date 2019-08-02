Srinagar on path to loose everything- green cover, air quality, water: Expert

Mir iqbal

Srinagar: Srinagar city is on the path of loosing everything from green cover to pure air and tranquility to water quality, said Professor Jan Haenraets, a landscape architect and conservation specialist, and Professor in the Preservation Studies Program at Boston University.

Prof Jan was speaking about pressing urban issues Srinagar city was facing, which also included the present drainage chocking chaos and rapid haphazard constructions.

“Imagine when two hours of rainfall will submerge city centre, that means the natural balance has gone,” he said, adding, socio-cultural and environmental aspects have to be looked.

Explaining some sensational facts about the urban areas here, he said the city was rapidly loosing pure air, quality water, greenery, tranquility, heritage, architecture, horticulture and agriculture land, Karewas, water bodies, river banks and proper planning.

With rapid lose of these assets for a sustainable green Srinagar, the city faces massive infrastructures, it’s silt and huge flow of garbage, which has put stress on narrow drains.

Prof Jan suggested that people need to be educated about all these issues and a massive awareness campaign should be launched to stop further deterioration of the city.

He also suggested that silt deposited in river beds and water bodies like Wular, Dal and other water bodies can be used for construction of roads and other landfill purposes rather than exploiting Karewas, which are a rich source for agriculture production.

While responding to the questions from journalists on these issues, Prof Jan, also the Director of Atelier Anonymous, a consultancy team in landscapes and public space, and co-founder of the Atelier Anonymous Global Landscape Foundation, said media has to play an important role in disseminating awareness among the people and trigger the community.

Prof Jan’s work ranges from creative design and environmental art to heritage management, and cultural landscape advice. He also suggested that Kashmir’s own culture and tradition and local history was not included in the school here that was why people don’t know much about the rich diversity of the area.

He was a Fellow in Garden and Landscape Studies at Dumbarton Oaks, Harvard University, and Postdoctoral Fellow at the Aga Khan Program for Islamic Architecture at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He was Head of Gardens and Designed Landscapes of the National Trust for Scotland and is a member of the DOCOMOMO International Specialist Committee on Urbanism and Landscape.

