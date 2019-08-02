SHRC notice to SMC over water logging problem in Srinagar

Srinagar: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday issued notice to the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) after a fresh petition was moved seeking direction to the authorities to answer what policy they have adopted for prevention of water logging in Srinagar city.

Commission Member Jung Bahadur Singh Jamwal after considering the plea issued notice to Commissioner, SMC, and directed him to file a detailed report concerning the contentions of the plea.

The petitioner, Ahsan Untoo, in his plea stated that during early hours of July 25 due to rainfall, all the drainages in Srinagar City became choked and all the major routes and many residential areas were submerged in rain water.

The areas mentioned by the petitioner included those where important offices like civil secretariat, High Court, divisional commissioner’s office, and schools are situated.

“Due to water logging, havoc was created in Srinagar city and it seemed that the city was in flood after few hours of rain,” the petitioner said.

He further alleged that the authorities had failed to make preparations despite the fact that the weather office had forecast rain.

The petitioner questioned that despite authorities claiming that crores of rupees were being spent for flood protection, on the ground it was for everyone to see what a few hours of rain could do.

The petitioner said that the Commission must take cognizance of the matter and direct the respondents to explain what policy they had adopted for prevention of water logging.

Also, direction was sought to the SMC to inform the Commission about the interim measures taken regarding de-watering of the water clogged roads.

