Shoplian: Budgam village left to the mercy of forest

No amenities for miles around, no water, no electricity, no roads

Budgam: Shoplian – a tribal village here in central Kashmir’s Budgam is devoid of all basic amenities – including roads, portable water, health facility and other basic amenities since decades.

With no proper livelihood activities, the people of this village situated in foothills of Pir Panjal forests in Tehsil Khag struggle day in and day out to earn a meagre income to meet their daily needs.

The village consists of at least 50 households and mostly rely either on the forest produces for their survival or work in adjoining villages as a daily labours.

Arif Ali Malik, a student of this village while talking to Kashmir Reader said, “we are living the nomadic life without basic amenities”.

“We have been living in hell without road and water supply. Without any means of transport, patients have to be carried on the shoulders.”

He said, “We had knocked the doors of elected representatives seeking road, water and health. All our efforts went in vain”.

The life, Arif said, is full of miseries and troubles in our hamlet and people struggle to meet their two ends and to access the basic amenities.

“Here is no change in our living condition,” Malik said adding “we are living in complete darkness since a long time, cook food on traditional challahs, drink contaminated water and sleep on clay floor”.

Though, Arif said, a 63KV electric transformer was installed by the authorities couple of years ago, but now, we live in darkness as the transformer got the technical snag months ago, is awaiting repairment.

Similarly, the villagers have scarcity of portable water depsite being the rich source of fresh water streams.

“We are without portable water supply since a year although a water reservoir has been established here supplying water to a large area, but unfortunately we are devoid of it”.

“The decades old rusted pipe limes which were laid beneath the soil were already damaged and have now been completely damaged by the JCB’s while extracting soil for establishment of a link roads a year ago,” he said adding the pipelines have not been replaced as of now forcing us to fetch contaminated water from a stream after covering a distance of miles”.

Javaid Ahmad another student said, “the most haunting task is that the school-children have to complete all activities before the sunset”.

Life here in this village is virtually difficult; with no transport facility and no health centre.

“The children risk their lives to reach primary school and travel miles to impart higher education,” Javaid said adding “the elders are not even spared forced to trek four km to buy goods, 5 km to reach to a near by primary health centre”.

Even though, Javaid said, a government run school was established here but the school building got collapsed in 2016 winter’s and awaits repairment since then.

Besides this, the worst nightmare for women folk, he said, is that the pregnant women too have to walk at least five kms to board a bus to reach the nearest hospital for general check up.

Locals added, “ we request governor and deputy commissioner Budgam to look into the matter and redress our demands”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

