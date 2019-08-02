Shopian Encounter: Militant, army soldier killed, fresh exchange of fire reported

‘Clashes ensue near encounter site, youth suffered pellet wounds’



Srinagar: A militant and an army soldier were killed even as a fresh exchange of fire between militants and government forces took place at Ittoo Mohalla Pandushan area of South Kashmir’s Shopian on Friday afternoon.

Official sources told GNS that a fresh exchange of fire resumed at the encounter site.

Earlier, one militant and an army man were killed during the encounter, they said, adding that an armyman also suffered injuries in fresh firing.

The injured soldier was immediately taken to army hospital for treatment, they said.

A police officer also confirmed the killing of a militant and a soldier during the operation so far.

He said that the operation is still going on in the area.

Meanwhile, youth took to streets and pelted stones on forces near the encounter site. The police and paramilitary CRPF deployed in the area used tear smoke shells and pellets to disperse them.

In forces action, one youth namely Sahil Ahmad of Chogalpora Shopian sustained pellet injury in his left eye.

Sahil was immediately taken to district hospital Kulgam for treatment where from he was referred to SMHS Srinagar for specialized treatment.

On Thursday evening, the encounter broke out at Ittoo Mohalla Pandoshan village after a joint team of army’s 34 RR, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

