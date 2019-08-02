Shelling in Uri, several houses lose window panes

Baramulla: The cross-border firing and shelling at the LoC in Uri sector has stopped since Wednesday evening but several residential houses in the area have lost their window panes due to the effect of the shelling.

Head of Churanda village, Lal din Ahmad, on Thursday said that there was complete lull at the LoC since Wednesday night after a day of heavy shelling and firing. However, he said, dozens of people in Churanda, Silikote, Tilawari and other villages had lost the window panes of their houses, while the roofs of two houses were damaged in Tilawari village.

He said there was still a lot of tension and fear among the residents. He said that all schools remained closed in the area on Thursday because of the fear and uncertainty.

He said that the villagers’ repeated demands that bunkers be constructed for those living near the LoC had been accepted by the government, but no steps have been taken yet to construct them.

Ahmad said that hundreds of people have lost their lives in border areas in the past and all the government has done is to promise time and again to construct underground bunkers.

