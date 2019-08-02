People are forced to leave Gulmarg, Pahalgam: Omar

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah on Friday said that people are being forced to leave hotels in tourist places Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

State road transport Corporation buses are being deployed to bus people out from Pahalgam & Gulmarg, he said.

Omar took to the Twitter handle and wrote: “Friends staying in hotels in Gulmarg are being forced to leave. State road transport Corpn buses are being deployed to bus people out from Pahalgam & Gulmarg. If there is a threat to the yatra why is Gulmarg being emptied?”

