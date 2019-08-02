Pencak Slit Championship 2019: MIEI students win 25 medals

SRINAGAR: Students of Mohidiniya Islamic Educational Institute Chandhara bring laurels by winning overall 25 medals in Pencak Slit Championship 2019 held at Degree College Pampore earlier this week

The championship was organised by South Kashmir Pencak Silat Association in whish different Schools from Pampore area like MEI, Satisar school, Salfia Model school, Sky Light and other Govt Schools with the enthusiastic students participated in the event.

The students of the Mohidiniya Islamic Educational Institute Chandhara Stole the show and won 9 Gold medals in 35-40 kg category.

Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiaq Mohidin ,SDHO Rashid Akbar ,DGP J&K Pencak Silat Federation and the Principal of GDC Pampore Dr. Nusrat Javedani were present at valedictory Function.

