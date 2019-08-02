Pak trying to disrupt peace in Kashmir says Army

‘Pak Army landmine, M-24 American sniper rifle recovered ‘



Srinagar: Chinar Corps Commander Lt General KJS Dhillon and Director General of Police (DGP) in a joint press conference here on Friday afternoon said Pakistan army was trying to disrupt peace in Kashmir as a Pakistan Army landmine, an M-24 American sniper rifle with a telescope was recovered from a terror cache along Amarnath route, which clearly indicates that Pakistan Army is involved in terrorism in Kashmir.

Lt General K J S Dhillon further said that the situation on the LoC is under control and very much peaceful. Infiltration bids from Pakistan side are being successfully thwarted. Type of IEDs we are examining and the IED expert terrorists we are capturing and eliminating point to the fact that Pakistan is trying to disrupt peace in Kashmir. “We assure ‘awaam’ of Kashmir that no one will be allowed to disrupt peace,” he said, adding, Pakistan Army involvement in terrorism in Kashmir will not be tolerated.

He further said that the army and police had done in-depth analysis of terrorism in Kashmir. “83% of local people who pick up weapons had record of stone-pelting. I request all mothers if today your child throws stones at security forces for Rs 500 then he’ll become terrorist tomorrow,” he said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said the overall number of active militants in the Valley and in the Jammu region has come down.

SP Pani, IGP Kashmir also said: This year more than 10 serious attempts (terror attack attempts) were made at different places in the valley. In these IED modules, several terrorists like Munna Lahori before that Kamran, Usman were arrested.”

