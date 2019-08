Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday rebutted the reports about the closure of schools in the valley.

Secretary School Education, Sarita Chauhan said that no such order has been issued by the government.

She said that the decision in this regard will be directly taken by the divisional administration.

Earlier, rumours were doingrounds on the socia networking sites in the valley about the closure of schools for ten days.

