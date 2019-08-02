Militant arrested in Budgam: Police

Budgam: Police has arrested a suspected militant from Qazipora area of Budgam, Thursday, officials said.
They said that on basis of inputs, one Showkat Ahmad Tantary, resident of Warpora DH Pora Kulgam who was carrying arms and ammunition was intercepted and arrested on the basis of inputs.
Police said Showkat was affiliated with militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.
Police has registered a case FIR No. 137/2019 under relevant sections at PS Chadoora.
“Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered from his possession has been taken into case records for the purpose of investigation and probe his complicity in other terror crimes. Further investigation in the matter is going on,” a police statement said.

