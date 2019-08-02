KTF demands compensation for affected shopkeepers in Lal Chowk

Srinagar: Kashmir Traders Federation (KTF) Thursday appealed to the governor administration to compensate those shopkeepers who suffered losses due to waterlogging in Lal Chowk and its surrounding areas.

The spokesperson of KTF, Ajaz Shahdhar in a statement said that ever since Srinagar Municipal Corporation took control of the drainage system of Srinagar, the situation has deteriorated. He said SMC makes no efforts to clean the drains as a result people of the city suffers after every rainfall.

He said that UEED was capable enough to take care of these drains. “However, SMC let the people down. The waterlogging has damaged the goods of shopkeepers while SMC, after every rainfall, takes cosmetic measures to dewater the city.”

