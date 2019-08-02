Juvenile gets 20 yrs in jail for gang-rape of minor girl

Simdega (Jharkhand): A local court has sentenced a juvenile to 20 years in prison in connection with gang-rape of a minor girl in Simdega district last year.

Additional District Judge, Niraj Kumar Srivastav on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the 16-year-old boy, additional public prosecutor (APP) Subhas Prasad said here.

“Cases of heinous crime can be shifted to the district courts,” Prasad said, adding that the boy will not be lodged in a prison as he is a minor but will be kept in a probation home till he attains the age 21.

The court directed that the convict be kept in a secured place as he is a minor and instructed the officials of probation home to facilitate education and skill training to the boy as part of reforming process and give a report about his conduct and manners, the APP said.

Earlier, the same court had already sentenced another person to 20 years imprisonment in connection with this case

On March 31, 2018, a 13-year-old girl went to purchase eggs when the minor boy took her on his motor-bike to a dam site under Simdega Police Station where he and other person raped her.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her family members who filed an FIR.@PTI

