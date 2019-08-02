Indian arrested in Pakistan allegedly with fake documents

Lahore: Pakistan authorities have arrested an Indian man for living in the country’s Punjab province allegedly with fake documents for the past 10 years, according to a media report on Friday.

FIA Assistant Director Ahmer Sandhu, along with other officials, raided a house at Mominabad in Gujranwala and arrested the man, identified as Panjam Tiwari, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The law enforcement agency also filed a case against one person Kamran, a resident of Gujranwala, who gave him shelter.

The person has been identified as Panjam Tiwari, FIA Deputy Director Amir Nawaz was quoted as saying in the report.

Nawaz said that Tiwari had gone to Dubai for work in 2009 and met Kamran.

They became business partners and after some time, Kamran brought Panjam to Pakistan on a fake passport. The Indian national tied the knot with Kamran’s sister Rukhsana and converted to Islam, changing his name as Bilal, he said.

He also made fake documents, including birth certificate, national identity card and marriage deed and started living in Gujranwala, the official said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

