Inaugurates GMC Baramulla

BARAMULLA: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday inaugurated the Government Medical College Baramulla, where a first batch of about 100 MBBS students shall pursue medical education.

Terming the inauguration of the college as a milestone, the Governor noted that every effort is being made by his administration to build an inclusive and robust healthcare delivery system at all levels. He extended heartiest congratulations to the newly enrolled MBBS students and handed over admission letters to them.

Member of Parliament from Baramulla, Akbar Lone, appreciated the role of the Governor’s Administration in strengthening healthcare system and hoped that it will continue to work in this direction.

Advisor to the Governor, K Vijay Kumar highlighted the significance of the college and stressed upon the girl students to work hard, terming their education as vital for their empowerment.

The Hippocratic Oath ceremony was also held on the occasion during which the students pledged to work with dedication towards the larger interest of society.

Various colourful cultural items were presented by the students which enthralled the audience.

—Information Department

