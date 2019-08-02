I&FC constitutes 49 beats for Jhelum

SRINAGAR: On the instructions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, the Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) Department on Thursday constituted 49 beats for Jhelum from Anantnag to Bandipora, via Pulwama and Srinagar districts, for 24×7 monitoring of water level in the river.

In this regard, the I&FC Department constituted five Flood Zonal Committees (FZCs) in 14 sectors in District Police Lines Anantnag, Police Station Awantipora, Kakapora lift station, Police Control Room Srinagar, and Irrigation & Flood Control Division Sumbal.

All Jhelum beat officers are sending round-the-clock report to their Flood Zonal Committees (FZCs), a press handout said. The FZCs will further send the report to the District Co-ordination Committees, which are headed by concerned Deputy Commissioners, so that effective mechanism is available at the time of exigency.

