Srinagar: An army vehicle was damaged on Friday after it was targeted with an Improvised Explosive Device in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The vehicle belonged to 55 Rashtriya Rifles.

Reports said that no injury or casualty reported in the incident, however the vehicle suffered minor damages.

They said that the IED was planted on the road in Zahidbagh village of the district. The loud bang of the IED created panic in the area.

