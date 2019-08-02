Govt to set up charging stations for electric buses in every district

SRINAGAR: The Government is going to erect robust electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the state for newly introduced fleet of electric buses of SRTC.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary Transport Department Asgar Hassan Samoon in a meeting here.

The meeting was attended by MD SRTC Bilal Ahmed, Chief Engineer M&RE Hashmat Qazi, Director Finance Transport Mahesh Das. The meeting was also attended by representatives of oil companies.a

The SRTC has already set up two charging stations in Jammu and Srinagar for its newly introduced fleet of 40 electric buses.

Highlighting the importance of electric vehicles, Samoon said that pollution as well operational cost of SRTC vehicles will go down with the initiative.

He asked the officials to identify secure places for setting up charging stations in all districts.

Stating that electric vehicles are the future of transport sector, Samoon stressed on the need to come up with EV charging stations across the state.

He also asked the Chief engineer to set up the requisite power infrastructure for these charging stations for their early completion.

An electric bus can cover a distance of 150 kilometres after being charged once and does not emit fumes thus helping reduce air pollution.

Samoon also enquired about the route roaster of the night service buses recently started by the SRTC for Jammu, Delhi, Ladakh.

He also impressed on the officers to expedite the process of setting up Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) for tacking of SRTC vehicles.

