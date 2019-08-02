Govt creating panic, give assistance to tourists, Yatris and non-Kashmiri labour: Shah Feasal to Kashmiris

SRINAGAR: The IAS officer turned politician Dr Shah Faesal has appealed people of Kashmir to keep up the spirit and give all assistance to tourists, Yatris and non-Kashmiri labour.

Dr Feasal said government is creating panic but people are trying their best to reach out.

“Kashmiris are opening their doors and hearts to Yatris and tourists. Govt is creating panic but people are trying their best to reach out.I appeal people of Kashmir to keep up the spirit and give all assistance to tourists, Yatris and non-Kashmiri labour,” Dr Feasal tweeted.

He also wrote on his Twitter handle: “We shall overcome”.

