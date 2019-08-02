Faesal criticises NC for meeting Modi alone

Srinagar: Criticising National Conference for meeting Narendra Modi without taking all political parties along over the ongoing political situation in Kashmir, JKPM chief Shah Faesal on Thursday said that it seemed NC was in a hurry to score a point.

In a statement, he said that under the given circumstances when an appeal for all-party meet had been made, the NCs approach is against the idea of unity in the state.

“PUF proposed that NC, PDP should lead an all-party delegation to Prime Minister and seek his assurance over Articles 370 and 35A, as also the delimitation. But by going solo, NC has shown that it is not interested in putting up an effective fight against the assaults to a special status,” Faesal said.

He argued that NC’s press release didn’t tell anything about PMs response and the people of the state are more interested in knowing what PM said to the delegation than what NC delegation told the PM.

“NC should reveal detailed facts of the conversation and assure the people of the state if there is anything to be reassured about,” he added.

