City resembles canal, again, after rain

SRINAGAR: Within a week’s time, another brief but intense spell of rainfall inundated city centre Lal Chowk on Thursday, exposing the hollow claims of preparedness of the administration.

The 25mm rainfall left the streets water logged till late afternoon, despite multiple pumps put in place for draining out the accumulated water.

The city’s recorded rainfall was the highest in the valley, followed by that in Pahalgam, Pulwama, and Gulmarg. There is more rain in the offing on Friday, as per the weather office.

Was the rainfall so intense that an hour of it made the city look like a canal? For shopkeepers at Lal Chowk, it wasn’t. “It is an epic failure of the administration. Their inefficiency and the tall claims they make have been exposed,” said one of them.

Sonawar, TRC Crossing, MA Road, Polo View, Regal Chowk, Residency Road, Lal Chowk, Budshah Chowk, Amira Kadal, Hari Singh High Street, Jehangir Chowk, New Secretariat Road, Naaz Cinema & LD Crossings, Wazir Bagh, Gogji Bagh, Solina, Ram Bagh, Baghat, Barzulla, Chanapora, Bagh-i-Mehtab were some of the areas that became water logged.

The administration has blamed clogged drains for the problem. Funds have not been released for unclogging them, said city Mayor Junaid Mattu last week. He said that all the SMC can do is to de-water the city, but for better drainage they need additional funds, which have not been given by the government so far.

According to him, the silt brought by the 2014 floods has chocked the drains, reducing their capacity to just 20 percent.

The administration used 80 de-watering stations and 115 mobile pumping stations of the SMC, more than a dozen fire tenders and pumps of the F&ES for de-watering efforts on Thursday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

