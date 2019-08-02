Army personnel killed, another injured as gunfight rages in Shopian village

Srinagar: An army personnel was killed while another suffered injuries during a gunfight with militants in Shopian village on Friday.

The gunfight ensued late last night in Pondshana village in Vehil belt of the district.

Sources said that the two army soldiers were injured in the initial exchange of fire and were shifted to Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar where one of them succumbed.

The gunfight erupted after a joint team of forces including Army’s 34 RR, SOG of J&K Police and paramilitary forces came under fire during a search operation in the area.

