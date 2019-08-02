Areas prone to water logging will now be supervised

SRINAGAR: The divisional administration on Thursday said that all areas which frequently get inundated after rain will be manned and supervised to prevent water-logging.

Divisional Commissioner Baseer Khan said this after a tour of the affected areas of the city. An hour-long rainfall had thrown life out of gear in several parts of the city including commercial centre Lal Chowk, where shopkeepers had to suffer damages as well.

“In future, departments concerned will be asked to ensure that all the identified areas are constantly manned and supervised by officials, so that the moment water-logging occurs, the authorities can swing into action immediately,” a handout issued by the DC’s office said.

As per the handout, the commissioner visited several areas of the city to take first-hand appraisal of the situation. He directed engineers and officers of line departments including SMC, UEED, R&B, I&FC and Traffic to carry out field inspections every hour across the capital and ensure that water is pumped out from the roads, streets and especially from schools, hospitals and electricity stations as soon as possible. The officers were directed to send hourly report to the divisional commissioner’s office about the status of de-watering measures.

