Annoyed residents complain of work halted on link road

Say dumped material creating inconvenience

Budgam: An apparent “halt” in repair works of a four-kilometre road-stretch from Check to Nowpora in Narbal area of Budgam has added to the “miseries of local residents by manifolds”.

The link road connecting scores of villages including Cheki-Kawoosa, Kawoosa Khalisa, Yari-Kawoosa, Nowpora etc is being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and was started in April this year.

Although the work was going at good pace and the work was started early this year, but the work is either going on at snail’s pace or has come to a standstill for a week now, creating inconveniences to locals.

“The road has remained un-macadamised since long time during previous government, however, in Governor administration, the work was started this year,” a local resident said.

“For this purpose the tender was issued and the work was started subsequently,” he said. “However, the work has suddenly come to halt now or is going at negligible speed”.

Besides, he said, the construction material dumped on the road has created lot of inconvenience to locals and damaged vehicles to a greater extent.

“The material dumped on the road is creating hurdles to patients, students, old aged people while walking,” another local Abid Khan, said.

He added that the locals have been facing problems as work on the road has come to a complete halt.

He added that the retaining walls being constructed on the road have also starting splitting.

“The material used in construction of the protection wall is also sub-standard,” he added.

“It has been more than a week now. There has been no work on it, and the road has become a nightmare for residents,” he said.

Locals demanded that the work must be geared up so that the early completion of the project can become possible and the people may feel a sigh of relief.

Executive Engineer, PMGSY, Division Budgam, Basit Amin when contacted said that the work was not on halt but going on beyond the inhabitant areas.

“The work on protection walls is going on and I believe it must not been catching the peoples eye that is why people have started raising voices against it”.

He added, “We don’t have any disposal of drainage available there right now but a protection block is being constructed on either side of the road to retain it”.

Asked about the substandard material and the completion of work, he said, a minor damage is there in the peripheries of retention wall and he has told the concerned officials to rectify it.

“The macadamisation would be carried up to Kawoosa Khalisa this year, however, from there onwards, the macadamisation work would definitely come to halt because of some flaws,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

