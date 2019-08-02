Amarnath yatris, tourists asked to return from J&K amid ‘security threat’

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday has asked Amarnath yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in Kashmir keeping view the “latest intelligence inputs of terror threats” with specific targets of Amarnath yatra.

In an order isssued by Government of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Secretariat Home Department it is mentioned that in the interest of safety and security of tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible.

