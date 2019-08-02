After late evening presser, Mehbooba Mufti left to meet Dr Farooq, other leaders

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to do away with special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing late evening press conference at her residence, she said she was going to meet Dr Farooq Abdullah for ‘All Party Meet’.

“I will be going to meet Sajad Lone, Imran Ansari, Er Rasheed and Shah Faesal also,” she said.

Initially, Mehbooba was not allowed to move out of her home and gates of her residence was locked inside. When she questioned the closure of gates. She was allowed to move out of her residence to meet Dr Farooq Abdullah.

After a brief meet with Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba left to meet other leaders.

