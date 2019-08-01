Woman injured in Pak shelling dies

Woman injured in Pak shelling dies

SRINAGAR: A 50-year-old woman who was injured in Pakistani shelling in Gurez sector along the Line of Control died at SMHS Hospital here on Wednesday, police said.
Rahmi Begum succumbed to splinter injuries at SMHS in the early hours of the day, a police official said.
He said the woman was injured in cross-LoC shelling on Tuesday after Pakistani troops resorted to ceasefire violation in several sectors along the LoC.
A female employee of the health department also sustained injuries in the incident. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable.

