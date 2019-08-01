Unnao Rape survivor’s second aunt cremated

Barabanki (UP): The body of Unnao rape survivor’s aunt, who was killed in a mishap in Raebareli district, was consigned to flames in her village about 70 km from here on Thursday.

Her mortal remains were brought to the village in Subeha area from Lucknow amid tight security. The last rites were performed by her son in the presence of her two daughters. She was a widow.

A speeding truck had on Sunday hit the car in which the rape victim was travelling, killing her two aunts and leaving her and a lawyer critically injured.

As soon as the body arrived, the family members broke down and cried inconsolably. Some of them cursed jailed BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, holding him responsible for the death.

Sengar, arrested last year for allegedly raping the woman when she was a minor in 2017, along with nine others were booked for murder after the accident.

The survivor’s other aunt was cremated on the banks of the Ganges on Wednesday amid tight security.@PTI

